Kitchen fire leads to animal rescue

A kitchen fire at a home in south Lake Charles Monday night led to a woman being taken to the hospital and a man and a dog rescued.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in a home on Clearview Drive, just off West Lincoln Road.

A man and a woman were home. The two reportedly got out and then the man went back inside to get the family's dog.

Authorities arrived and safely got the man and the dog out of the home.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

No word on what caused the fire.

