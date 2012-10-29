Cowgirls Host Wiley College in First Exhibition Game

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES (KPLC)- The McNeese State women's basketball team will play in its first of two exhibition games this season. The Cowgirls will host Wiley College tonight at Burton Coliseum for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

"I really want to see us defensively against someone else," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams. "We know what we can do on offense, so I'd like to see us get better defensively."

Williams says she's also impressed with how the freshman class is progressing.

"I'm watching the young ones, and watching the chemistry kind of evolve. It's so nice to have Ashlyn, Caitlyn (Baggett) and Adrienne (Minor) who are so much older and able to teach them."

The Cowgirls are the preseason favorites to win the Southland Conference. McNeese State opens up the 2012-2013 season on Nov. 10th at Vanderbilt.

