Six accused in Lake Charles shooting incidents

Six arrests have been made in recent shooting incidents in Lake Charles.

In all of the cases, no one was injured, according to authorities.

Lake Charles Police held a press conference Monday to discuss the details of the investigation.

According to Lake Charles Police, on Oct. 14, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of males shooting at one another out of vehicles in the 3300 block of La. 14.

Police located the vehicles and investigated the incident. Three were arrested: Justin Fowler, 20, of Lake Charles; Lucius Malveau, 19, of Lake Charles; and James Bellard, 18, of Lake Charles.

Two handguns and an assault rifle were reportedly recovered.

All were charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

However, on Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to a home on General Patton Street in Lake Charles. The homeowner discovered 22 bullet holes in the home.

Detectives learned that there had been an altercation at Touchdown Station at 3216 Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles involving the three subjects. They also learned that a vehicle was shot several times at an apartment complex on 5th Avenue.

Information into the investigation led to the rearrests of Fowler, Malveau and Bellard.

All three were charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. Bond in each of the cases was set at $225,000.

Kenric Artis, 19, of Lake Charles, was also charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the case. Bond was set at $150,000.

Additionally, Jarvis Collins, 21, of Lake Charles, and Adam Carroll, 20, of Lake Charles, were charged.

Collins was booked on a charge of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities with bond set at $10,000.

Carroll was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $100,000.

All of the arrests came in recent days.

KPLC's Holly Carter was at the news conference and will have more from Lake Charles Police during later editions.

Lake Charles police on Monday also said they were investigating three more shooting incidents that happened in the city over the weekend. Officers said, however, the incidents were unrelated to the six arrests.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.