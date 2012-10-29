When storms collide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

When storms collide

(Source: NHC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It's starting to look like a worst case scenario. Hurricane Sandy is gaining strength and is heading toward the east coast and a meeting with two other weather systems – a collision that will surely birth calamity for many. The storm is expected to blow ashore along the New Jersey coast tonight or early tomorrow. Meanwhile, Louisiana is sending response teams to the state of Pennsylvania to help.  Another team is set to deploy to Maryland tomorrow. You can learn more about Sandy HERE.

Meanwhile, our own weather will involve sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60's.  Ben tells me it will be clear and cool again tonight with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. What about the rest of the week? Well, he's working on those numbers right now, so be sure to look for his complete, live, local forecast at noon.

Big economic news being reported today for Lake Charles. It involves the $2.5 billion dollar Leucadia chemical plant. The company says contracts have been signed to sell methanol, hydrogen and carbon dioxide from a plant that would convert an oil refinery byproduct known as petroleum coke. We'll have more that news.

Plus we'll tell you about an heroic act from an unlikely source – a homeless man. We'll tell you what he did and how officers are praising his efforts.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!

