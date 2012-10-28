Pokes Win On Homecoming; Defeat SFA 35-24

LAKE CHARES (KPLC)- The McNeese State Cowboys snapped their two-game losing streak and defeated Stephen F. Austin 35-24 on homecoming night to keep their playoff hopes alive.
With the victory, the Pokes improve to 5-3 overall, 2-3 in the SLC.
Junior tailback Marcus Wiltz had a game high 111 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown run with three minutes left to play in the game.
McNeese begins its two game road trip next Saturday at Nicholls State. That game will also be televised on Southland TV.
