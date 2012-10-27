Riverside Park Fall Festival brings community together

One year after Riverside Park was renovated and reopened to the public, the community came together for some food and fun at the first ever Riverside Park Fall Festival Saturday, October 27.

"It's always good when the community meets each other, and it should be at the parks. You know we've got some good parks in the city," Lake Charles Council Member Marshall Simien said of the festival.

The park is located at the end of Fitzenreiter Road in North Lake Charles.

Many folks who came out to the park agreed it was important to have events like the festival in the community.

"It's awesome. It's what the community needs, somewhere the family can go and hang out and have a good time," Monica King of Lake Charles said.

For more reaction, sights and sounds from Riverside Park Fall Festival, check out the attached story from Nightcast.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.