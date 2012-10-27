Sports Person of the Week - Lake Arthur Football Team

This week's Sports Person of the Week goes to the Lake Arthur football team. Last Friday night, the Tigers brought their arch rivals perfect district record to end, defeating the Welsh Greyhounds 21-14.

Lake Arthur scored on a last minute touchdown in the first half that put the Tigers up for good.

They currently sit at 6-1 overall, and are in a 4-way tie for first place in District 4 2A.

