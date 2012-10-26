McNeese to offer free vaccinations Nov. 6 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese to offer free vaccinations Nov. 6

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University's College of Nursing Immunization Clinic will offer free vaccinations from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the college's Community Health Clinic located on the first floor of Hardtner Hall on the corner of Sale Road and Common Street.

No appointment is necessary.

The clinic provides the recommended schedules for immunizations of infants and children between the ages of six weeks and 18. The clinic participates in the statewide LINKS immunization database.

For more information, call 475-5753.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly