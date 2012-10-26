A whole cauldron full of events brewing for this Halloween weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend in Southwest Louisiana.

Here are some highlights:

Lake Charles:

Dash Rip Rock: Music at Luna Live today, Oct. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m. Performance will be around 8 p.m.

MADD walk: Mothers Against Drunk Driving will host a walk on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Prien Lake Park. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Sign up online at walklikemadd.org. There will be prizes and Zumba. They will have a balloon release at the end of the walk to remember lost loved ones, so please bring a picture of your loved one.

"Frankenstein" showing: Alexander Art Studio will host four showings of the 1931 classic "Frankenstein" on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to midnight A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the St. Nicholas Center for Children.

Culture Fest Louisiana: Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Civic Center in Lake Charles from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature international foods, a world bazaar and cultural displays. Entertainers include the Bollywood dance troupe NAACH Houston, the Tao Chew Temple Lion and Dragon dancers, the Coushatta dancers, the storyteller Papillion, Brandon Ledet and the Creole Touch, Ganey Arsement and the Lakeside Gamblers, the bagpipe group Pidepiper and jazz singer Salema Broussard.

Ashes of Babylon with Bujie and The High Rise: Part of the Pub Crawl. At Luna Live on Saturday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. Performance will be around 8 p.m.

Sulphur:

Between Us Girls: a class for adolescent girls offered by West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the hospital's Cafeteria Conference Room. Class sessions are designed for girls ages 9-11 and 12-15, and their mothers or guardians. There is a $20 fee for each girl attending. Class size is limited. Call 337-527-4361 to reserve space.

Leesville:

5th annual Leesville Soapbox Derby: Saturday, Oct. 27 on 3rd St. at 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Third Street in Leesville.

Fall Art Walk: Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Leesville at 111 South Third Street.

Art Walk: Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be art, live music and more on Leesville's 3rd Street in the historic district. There is no admission. Sponsored by the Vernon Parish Arts Council and the Vernon Parish Tourism Commission.

Fair Trade Month Block Printing event: Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph Sisters Gallery at 303 East Texas St. in Leesville.

Fort Polk Heritage Family Program: Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28. Those attending will be able to browse through family booths. Maps will be available for attendees to find their ancestors on maps showing where their homes were actually located. There will also be tours of the old heritage cemeteries located on Fort Polk. For more information, call Sara Thames at 337-531-6011.

Witch Way to Main Street: Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Historic Downtown Leesville from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eunice:

Acadien Cajun Band with Ryan Simon: Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theater in Eunice. Ticket window opens at 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available.

