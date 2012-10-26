Anacoco man accused of making threats at Leesville hospital

An Anacoco man is accused of making threats against staff at a Leesville hospital, according to a news release from the Leesville Police Department.

Leesville authorities said on Oct. 18, an officer was dispatched to Byrd Regional Hospital in reference to a disturbance.

Bret A. Grant Jr., 32, is accused of going into the hospital's emergency room and causing a disturbance over pain medication.

Authorities said that according to witnesses, while exiting the emergency room, Grant said that he would bring a gun back to the hospital.

Grant was located, arrested and charged with terrorizing.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.