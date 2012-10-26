Lake Charles man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

A Lake Charles man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday on Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles, according to a news release from Lake Charles Police Spokesperson Cpl. Larry Moss.

Moss said the crash happened in the 600 block of Shell Beach Drive around 12:51 a.m. and involved one-vehicle.

Killed was 47-year-old Pete La Fleur.

Moss said officers' investigation revealed that La Fleur was traveling westbound on Shell Beach Drive at Bellevue when he lost control and left the roadway.

"The reason for the loss of control cannot be determined at this time. Though he was wearing a safety helmet, the operator was unable to survive the injuries sustained during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene," Moss said.

Moss said the crash remains under investigation. He said toxicology tests are also pending.

