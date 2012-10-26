Caught! Suspected gas tank driller in jail

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A break on a series of thefts in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. Jennings Police followed up on tip about a stolen trailer and found that individuals involved with that trailer were involved in several burglaries in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. Further information led them to a 24-year-old Jennings man who police say was responsible for stealing gasoline from vehicles in Jennings. Apparently an elaborate pump was used after gaining access to gas tanks by drilling holes into them. The Jennings Police Chief talked to us about this arrest and we'll have his comments at noon. In the meantime, you can check out a picture of the suspect HERE.

Also today, we follow along with a man who's both a doctor and a researcher. In his spare time, he researches solar systems and hunts for planets! We'll show you what he's found.

Plus, we'll check out a problem that's spreading in the Gulf of Mexico – a problem caused by algae, and known as red tide. It's creating quite a few problems for wildlife.

A very foggy morning today, and a sharp drop in temperatures later today. Ben tells me that folks heading to the football games should bring a jacket since temperatures will drop thru the 50's during game time. We'll also have gusty winds and there's a possibility of showers. So a lot is going on in weather today, you'll want to make sure you tune in to Ben's complete, live, local forecast at noon for all the details on our weather and on that hurricane that could be a very big deal on the east coast. You can also learn more about Sandy HERE.

