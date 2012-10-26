Sulphur man accused of cruelty to a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Oct. 13, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched after receiving a complaint regarding Steve Hill, 31, of Sulphur, physically abusing a 6-year-old child.

When deputies arrived, they observed bruises and marks on the victim's face and body. When questioned by detectives, Hill confirmed he used a leather belt to whip the victim several times in the face and on his body. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $7,500.

CPSO Detective Steven Rathjen is the lead investigator on this case.