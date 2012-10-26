Sulphur man accused of stealing jewelry, guns - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man accused of stealing jewelry, guns

Charles W. Franks (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Charles W. Franks (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Oct. 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house in Sulphur regarding a theft. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who advised several pieces of jewelry, worth over $500, and three firearms, were missing from her home. 

Detectives also discovered Charles W. Franks, 34, of Sulphur, had been hired to do some work at the victim's house about the time the items came up missing. During further investigation, detectives learned several pieces of the stolen jewelry were sold by Franks to a local thrift store.

When questioned by detectives, Franks confirmed he stole the jewelry and handguns from the victim's house and sold them for cash.

On Oct. 25, Franks was arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of theft over $500; and theft of a firearm. 

The stolen jewelry and two firearms have been recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $13,000.

CPSO Detective Glenn Lowery is the lead investigator on this case. 

