World Series Game 1 - Giants win 8-3

There was all kinds of history in Game 1 of the World Series last night.  It was just the 4th time two Cy Young winners faced each other in the World Series.  It was just the 4th time a Triple Crown winner played in the World Series.  But neither of those things even compared to what actually happened during the game.

This is Pablo Sandoval, or Kung Fu Panda, as the fans in San Francisco call him.

  • Bottom 1st - Giants' Pablo Sandoval solo HR to center field to make it 1-0 Giants.
  • Bottom 3rd - Giants' Angel Pagan hits a grounder to third that hits off the third base bag. Pagan ends up with a double.
  • Bottom 3rd - Sandoval 2-run HR to left field. Sandoval's second HR of the game makes it 4-0 Giants.
  • Bottom 4th - Giants' Barry Zito singles to left field scoring Brandon Belt puts it 5-0 Giants.
  • Bottom 5th - Sandoval solo HR to center field, his 3rd of the game gives 6-0 Giants.
  • Top 6th - Giants' Gregor Blanco makes a diving catch in left field to rob Tigers' Prince Fielder.

Sandoval became just the 4th man to hit three home runs in the same World Series game.  The others being Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, and Albert Pujols.  And Sandoval just had 12 home runs all year!

Giants win Game 1 8-to-3 and make a lot of history in the process.

