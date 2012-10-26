Jennings police make arrest in gas thefts

Jennings authorities have arrested a Jennings man in connection to a string of gas thefts in the area.

According to a news release from the Jennings Police Department, on Thursday, detectives followed up on a call about a trailer, reported as stolen, that was spotted behind the Jennings Truck Stop.

During the investigation into the stolen trailer, authorities said they uncovered information allegedly linking 24-year-old Erik Paul Guidry to the gas thefts.

Guidry is accused of using a homemade pump to siphon gas out of vehicles.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Guidry was booked into the Jennings City Jail on two counts of unauthorized entry into a place of business, three counts of theft and five counts of criminal damage to property.

