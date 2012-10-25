Four former LSU football players arrested on drug charges

According to Baton Rouge's WAFB-TV, four former LSU football players were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges, officials said.



Jordan Jefferson, Tyrann Mathieu, Karnell Hatcher and Derrick Bryant were all charged with possession of marijuana, law enforcement sources told WAFB's Jim Shannon and Kiran Chawla.

The former players were in the process of being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as of 4:45 p.m.



Jefferson is a former LSU quarterback who started the BCS National Championship Game in January 2012.



Mathieu, a defensive back widely known as the "Honey Badger," was removed from the LSU football team earlier this year after what sources said was multiple failed drug tests. He is currently enrolled at LSU and was hoping to return to the team next season. Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011.

Both Hatcher and Bryant were defensive backs for LSU.

