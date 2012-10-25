Calcasieu Clerk’s Office to start accepting passport application - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Clerk’s Office to start accepting passport applications Oct. 29

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Starting Monday, Oct. 29, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court will accept passport applications, according to a Thursday news release from Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.

Jones said the passport applications will be accepted on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

"U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Clerk of Court Office located at 1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles (the parish courthouse)," the release states.

Jones said that due to the closure of the passport application site at the main post office in Lake Charles, his office was contacted by the U.S. Department of State, requesting to fill the gap.

"We felt that we needed to step up to the plate for the citizens of Calcasieu Parish and the surrounding areas and provide this much-needed service. I want to take this opportunity to praise the employees of the clerk's office for their enthusiasm and willingness to take on this challenge to help provide this service to the public," Jones said.

Jones asked for the public's patience as his staff is learning the application process.

For application forms, information and documentation required as well as fees and other information, visit the official website for passport information, www.travel.state.gov.

