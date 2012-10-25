Convicted sex offender accused of violating probation conditions

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Oct. 25, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program (CAP) Unit arrested convicted sex offender William E. Armstead, 42, of Sulphur, and charged him with illegal presence of a sex offender after an investigation revealed he was in violation of his probation conditions.

Armstead, who is currently on supervised release through Probation and Parole, is required to wear a GPS ankle device and prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of a school.

Detectives were advised Armstead was located on GPS at a family member's house on 14th Street in Lake Charles, which is less than 1,000 feet of T.H. Watkins Elementary School.

Armstead, who was convicted of sexual battery on a 7-year-old in October 2009 in Calcasieu, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

His bond is still pending.

CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on this case.