Louisiana fiddling legend Hadley Castille dies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana fiddling legend Hadley Castille dies

Castille, at left, plays with DeRidder fiddler Ron Yule at the grave of fiddler Harry Choates. (Source: Ron Yule) Castille, at left, plays with DeRidder fiddler Ron Yule at the grave of fiddler Harry Choates. (Source: Ron Yule)

One of Cajun music's most respected musicians has died, according to KATC-TV.

Hadley Castille, a Louisiana fiddling legend, died following a fight with cancer, the Lafayette television station reports.

Castille, 79, was best known for his Cajun Swing-style of fiddling. He admired the music of another Cajun fiddler, Harry Choates, whom Castille first heard play as a child. Choates, who died in 1951 at age 28, was known as the "Fiddle King of Cajun Swing."

Noted DeRidder fiddler Ron Yule featured Castille in his book, Louisiana Fiddlers. Yule said that Castille loved to perform and loved people.

"He was a great fiddler and very unique," Yule said. "He played Cajun music well, but he also played Swing fiddle real well. He played a rhythmic, swingy fiddle."

Castille was born in Leonville in 1933. According to Yule's Louisiana Fiddlers, Castille took an interest in the fiddle around age nine.

"On days when it was too hot for 'little' Hadley to help with the farming, he'd stay in the house. He had been listening to his brother play and decided to try it, so he would take the fiddle off the armoire and start trying to learn," Yule wrote.

According to KATC-TV, funeral arrangements are pending for Castille.

