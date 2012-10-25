Voluntary recall of meds from New England Compounding Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Voluntary recall of meds from New England Compounding Center

The New England Compounding Center, at the center of the fungal meningitis outbreak involving tainted steroid injections, has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of its medications.

Click here for a list from the FDA.

