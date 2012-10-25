Aaaahhhhh!!! The march of the brown widow spider! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Aaaahhhhh!!! The march of the brown widow spider!

Brown widow (Source: WIkimedia Commons) Brown widow (Source: WIkimedia Commons)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Earlier this week we told you about the horrors one woman faced from a spider bite, well today more bad news for those of us with arachnophobia. It seems Louisiana has an infestation that could potentially kill children or pets. We're talking about brown widow spiders – that's right, "brown" widows. All the creepy details at noon.

Also today, as election day draws near, there are more reports of voter intimidation and how the methods are getting more sophisticated. Some voters say they're receiving calls asking them to vote by phone, but it's all a scheme.

Plus, it could have been a really bad situation, but one little girl managed to outwit two men who tried to lure her into their car. We'll show you how this 8-year-old was able to put a lesson kidnapping into practice.

In weather, more patchy fog appeared this morning, but the sunshine returned with more summer-like conditions. However, Ben tells me this summer pattern is quickly coming to an end with the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. What will this mean as far as rain chances, and what about those falling temperatures – how low will they go? Ben's preparing his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon. In the meantime, you can always check out local conditions on our website. You can also take a look at the latest on Hurricane Sandy as it moves thru the Bahamas today HERE.

It should be a great night for a parade.  Find out what you need to know about tonight's big McNeese Homecoming Parade HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us at noon online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day everyone!

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
