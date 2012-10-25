MSU Basketball Back On the Hardwood

Football season, of course, is far from over, but basketball season is here and the McNeese State Cowboys are back on the hardwood, hoping to continue their recent run of success.

The Cowboys have made the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but they have missed their ultimate goal of the Big Dance - the NCAA tournament.

With star Patrick Richard gone, the Cowboys are young, but they do have some senior leadership that Coach Dave Simmons hopes will help them reach that next step.

Coach Simmons is optimistic:

"We've come a long way since the first day of practice but we have a long way to go, but we do have two senior guards and that helps ease my mind."

Jeremie Mitchell, senior guard know it's all a team effort:

"We all have the same mindset. We don't have individual goals, we just all want to do everything we can to get the team where it needs to be."

The Cowboys have a few more weeks of practice before their season opener on Friday, November 9th against Louisiana College.

And then, the following Tuesday, their first big test, on the road in Baton Rouge against LSU.

