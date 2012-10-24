Jindal on the road in Iowa, Florida for GOP events

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is on the road again for Republican candidates and groups.
Jindal's office said the Louisiana governor traveled to Iowa on Wednesday for a Mitt Romney presidential campaign event, followed by a speech to the Scott County Republican Party's Ronald Reagan Dinner.
A day later, Jindal will attend a fundraiser for Republican John Archer's campaign for an Iowa congressional seat. Then, the governor will head to Florida for the First Coast Women's Services Pro-Life Dinner Fundraiser, according to Jindal's office.
Jindal is scheduled to return to Louisiana on Thursday, his spokeswoman said.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.