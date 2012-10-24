Jindal on the road in Iowa, Florida for GOP events

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is on the road again for Republican candidates and groups.

Jindal's office said the Louisiana governor traveled to Iowa on Wednesday for a Mitt Romney presidential campaign event, followed by a speech to the Scott County Republican Party's Ronald Reagan Dinner.

A day later, Jindal will attend a fundraiser for Republican John Archer's campaign for an Iowa congressional seat. Then, the governor will head to Florida for the First Coast Women's Services Pro-Life Dinner Fundraiser, according to Jindal's office.

Jindal is scheduled to return to Louisiana on Thursday, his spokeswoman said.

