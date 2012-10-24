Skeletal remains found in Beauregard

Skeletal remains have been found in Beauregard Parish, west of Merryville, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler said that deputies and detectives responded to an area west of Merryville Tuesday evening to follow up on a report that a human skull was found by someone hunting arrowheads.

Toler said detectives reported that several human bones were found in the same area.

Toler said the investigation continues with the assistance of LSU's Forensic Unit, led by Mary Manheim.

We'll have more information on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.