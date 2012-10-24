McNeese Regroups After Sam Houston

The McNeese Cowboys had hoped last week's game against Sam Houston would put them back in the Southland Conference race. Instead, it sent them back to the drawing board.

Now 1-and-3 in conference play, the Cowboys will try to regroup before homecoming this weekend against SFA.

Head coach Matt Viator responded by saying: "I will say this, because I'm sure I'm going to get asked the question I get asked all the time, I don't know how are kids feel, I just don't. what we've always tried to do, is just go back to work, go back to practice. That's what you do, you go back and coach. We're going to go back today, this is a big game for us obviously."

It is homecoming this weekend for McNeese as the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin come to the Hole, and it will be a must-win for the Cowboys if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs this season.

Game time is 7pm Saturday night and as always, KPLC will be covering.

