Purse-packing granny beats bullet

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll have an update on the prisoner transfers out of Phelps Correctional Center. Right now, the prisoner population has dropped below 100 as prisoners head to other facilities.

Meanwhile a new facility opens its doors to the public – it's an open house at the newest local charter school. We'll check it out.

Also today, lower gas prices are prompting many to fill up that RV for a fall getaway. We'll take a look at the ups and downs of prices at the pump.

Plus, we'll meet a grandmother who doesn't need to pack any heat. It seems her purse saved her from a gunman's bullet.

And we'll take a look at two wild beauties. A pair of 16-week old golden Bengal tigers have arrived at the Zoo of Acadiana. The cuteness factor is quite high, so we can't wait to show them to you. In the meantime, there's a contest to name the babies and we have that link on our website HERE.

In weather, many of us woke up to patchy dense fog, but that gave way to mostly sunny skies. Ben tells me it will be a little warmer and more humid today, but by Friday our forecast will be changing with rain and colder temperatures on the way. Ben's working on those rain chance and temperature numbers right now, so you won't want to miss his live, local forecast at noon.

