Escaped Avoyelles trusty caught in Sulphur

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) - Deputies say a female trusty who walked away from a work detail in Marksville Oct. 4 was caught at a hotel in Sulphur.

Avoyelles Parish sheriff's say Sulphur police arrested Shonda S. Warrior at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Warrior was an inmate assigned to a work detail at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marksville when she fled. She was found in a hotel in Sulphur after police received a call of suspicious activity.

The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/XT3Cls ) Warrior was arrested on the outstanding escape warrant from Avoyelles Parish. She was charged by Sulphur police with drug possession and resisting arrest.

She is being held in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.