Beauregard Crime Stoppers seeking information in thefts

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of items taken during a theft reported on Oct. 12 at a local business.

Authorities said three red, 2012 Mahindra brand tractors bearing Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) 28MG120750304, 30G120712206, and 30G120712207, a 25-foot Big Tex goose neck trailer VIN 16VGX242272654499, a red 2000 Dodge pick-up truck license plate number B498003, VIN 1B7MF33604J174447 and a Ruger 22 caliber revolver, serial number 810-06587.

Authorities said the thefts are reported to have occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 5 a.m. Oct. 12.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Beauregard Crime Stoppers at 337-463-8918 or 1-800-273-1374.

