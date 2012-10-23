CPSO: Lake Charles man arrested for DWI twice in two hours

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On October 20, around 3:20 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle make an illegal U-turn in the 3200 block of Highway 14 in Lake Charles.

When the deputies approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Keeland S. Flagg, 29, of Lake Charles, they detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.

After Flagg performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.

Flagg was charged with DWI; and improper lane use and released to a sober driver.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle swerving all over the roadway, strike a curb and drive through a red light in the area of E. Broad Street and Main Street in Lake Charles.

Deputies approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Flagg, and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. During further investigation, deputies discovered Flagg was previously arrested 2 hours prior on DWI charges.

After performing poorly on a standard field sobriety test, Flagg was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where he refused to submit to a breath intoxilyzer test.

He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI; careless operation; and improper lane use and released on a $1,500 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

CPSO Lt. Robert Manuel, Deputy Bryan Guth, Sr. Cpl. Cade Doucet, and Deputy Tim Milburn were the arresting deputies on this case.