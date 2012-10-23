Cat survives fire with the help of a pig! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cat survives fire with the help of a pig!

(Source: USDA) (Source: USDA)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a preview of what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Early voting begins today, and we're already seeing some long lines. We'll tell you what you'll need to know to cast your vote.

Also today, tablet computers are popular among airline passengers, and now we'll show you how they're taking flight inside the cockpit with a much different purpose.

Plus, a look at how new technology is helping pet owners. You can get everything from dog food to dog sitters – all you need is an Internet connection to find a wide range of services.

While we're on the subject of pets, cats may rule, but on occasion they need the help of a pig. Yep … I said pig. You won't want to miss our story about a pig that rooted out his fellow animal companion after a fire.

Speaking of that Internet connection, we have lots of stories on our website that you  may be interested in today. Take for example the story KPLC's Lee Peck did with a Moss Bluff couple who encountered a former Presidential candidate while on their  honeymoon. You can see that HERE.

As far as our weather is concerned, some patchy early morning fog has given way to sunshine today.  Ben tells me by this afternoon our highs should rise to the mid 80's. What can we expect tonight?  Be sure to check in at noon for Ben's complete, live and local forecast.

Remember, you can always watch us at noon online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

