Lake Charles man pleads guilty to indecent behavior

A 68-year-old Lake Charles man pleaded guilty to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 14th Judicial District Court on Monday.

Darbonne was arrested in June 2011 after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Clayton Davis presided the case on Monday.

Sentencing is set Jan. 30, 2013.

