Watch out for spiders!!!

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll have news on a special event to educate lake area seniors and small business owners about health benefits and programs available to them.

Also today, a cautionary tale about spider bites. We'll introduce to you to a young, healthy woman about to start her career as a lawyer – until a tiny bite changed everything. We'll show you what to look for when a spider bites.

Plus, we'll show you a Texas man's extreme Halloween display that has visitors gathering from far and wide.

As we get closer to Halloween, how will our weather fare? Well, so far we're under sunny skies and Ben tells me the trend this week will be higher humidity and a summer-like feel to the air. He then says we can look forward to another cold front by the weekend. He's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in for that at noon.

If you need information about the weather and other news that affects you, you can always check out our website 24 hours a day. One item that you may want to check out has to do with early voting – check that out HERE.

Remember, you can also watch our noon newscast online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!