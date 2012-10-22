MSU Homecoming Preview

The McNeese State Cowboys didn't have an answer for Sam Houston State's well balanced offense and it showed big time in the 'Pokes 45-10 loss last night in Huntsville, TX.

While the Cowboys' shot at a postseason spot is slim, it's not entirely impossible, although the 'Pokes will most definitely have to win out and need help from other teams.

Fortunately for the Cowboys they'll be back home next Saturday night to host Stephen F. Austin on homecoming.

McNeese State is 1-3 in the league, while the Lumberjacks sit at 2-1.

Kickoff is at 7pm. This game will also be televised on Southland TV - Channel 14.

