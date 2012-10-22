Sentencing hearing held in Beauregard in Weldon case

The sentencing hearing in the case of a Pitkin man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old DeRidder woman was held Monday in 36th Judicial District Court.

Billie Jo Weldon's actual sentencing will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 10, according to court officials.

Last month, Weldon was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2009 death of Kimberly Ann Stephens.

Weldon had been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Stephens' body was found in August 2009 off Granberry Road near U.S. 171 in the Pleasant Hill community.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a day.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that Stephens died of head trauma.

At sentencing, Weldon faces up to 40 years at hard labor.

