Benefit ride raises thousands toward funeral, burial of fallen officer

A Law Enforcement Memorial Ride to benefit fallen Rosepine Police Officer James Tipper was held Saturday at the West Louisiana Forestry Fairgrounds in Leesville.

According to organizers, the event was held to assist in paying the total funeral and burial expenses of Officer Tipper who was killed in an automobile wreck on Aug. 16.

Organizers said that the ride, in conjunction with other events, raised an estimated $14,900.

Officer Tipper is survived by his mother, Angelicka Dixon, and his two children.

