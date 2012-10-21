Pokes Fall To Sam Houston State, 45-10

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KPLC) –The McNeese State Cowboys couldn't compete with Sam Houston State's well-balanced offense, as the Pokes fall to the sixth ranked Bearkats 45-10 on Saturday night.
The Cowboys (4-3, 1-3 SLC) have lost their last two straight games. The Bearkats (5-2, 3-1), on the other hand, extend their winning streak to four games.
McNeese State returns home next Saturday for a conference match-up with Stephen F. Austin on homecoming night. That game will be televised by Southland TV.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.