Vinton man killed in late night motorcycle crash

The following news release was issued Saturday, Oct. 20 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday night the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a traffic accident in the 4500 block of Gray Rd. in Vinton. The investigation revealed a single vehicle accident occurred when a motorcycle was traveling westbound and failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and skidded for about twenty feet, separating the driver from the motorcycle.

George M. Gilliam, 47, of Vinton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner's Office. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident; however, a toxicology report will be conducted as mandated by state law.