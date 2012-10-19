Touchdown Live - Week 8 Scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live - Week 8 Scores

Touchdown Live - Week 8 Scores:

 

Sam Houston                     7

Barbe                                49                    FINAL

 

Sulphur                              21

Comeaux                           45                       FINAL

 

DeRidder                           42

Beau Chene                      12                    FINAL

 

Notre Dame                       28

Westlake                           7                  FINAL

 

Welsh                                  34

DeQuincy                             14               FINAL

 

St. Louis                          17

LaGrange                         19                   FINAL

 

Opelousas                      13

Washington-Marion       45                   FINAL

 

Rosepine                      24

Kinder                          20                     FINAL

 

Lake Arthur                   35

Vinton                            6                  FINAL

 

South Beauregard            00

Iowa                                  45                  FINAL

 

East Beauregard              6

Pickering                           28                   FINAL

 

Merryville                        6

Basile                             21                     FINAL

 

Elton                            24

Oberlin                        30                      FINAL

 

Oakdale                      20

Mamou                         6                       FINAL

 

Alexandria                    38

Leesville                      14                      FINAL

 

THURSDAY FINAL SCORES:

 

Jennings    39

Crowley     14

 

Pine Prairie      6

Iota                42

 

Hamilton Christian   13

South Cameron         9

 

