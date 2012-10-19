Foundation for Fairplay donates to La Grange High School

Dr. Brett Cascio, medical director of sports medicine at LCMH, presents the check to LaGrange Coach Jules Sullen. Also pictured are player Martell Hawthorne, Mack Dellafosse of CPSB, LCMH sports medicine director Jamey Rasberry, and trainer Sherie Bates.

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital:

The Foundation for Fairplay Fund (F3) recently donated $6,000 in athletic equipment to La Grange High School.

The money went towards the refurbishment of four training tables and the purchase of 20 new Riddell® Revolution® Speed Helmets. The helmets offer the latest technology in football safety. Helmets are a huge expense for local football programs as schools are required to replace them after 10 years.

F3 was established by The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in order to provide a more level playing field in the areas of preventable injury needs. The fund will assist schools in acquiring equipment such as quality football helmets, training room equipment needed for the rehabilitation of sports-related injuries and creating safe physical fitness surroundings.

To learn more about F3 or to make a donation call 337.494.3226 or visit www.lcmh.com/f3.