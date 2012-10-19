Clerk runs for her life - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Clerk runs for her life

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Lake Charles is getting a new casino resort, and this morning folks got a chance to get an update on the Ameristar property. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is covering this story and will provide details on the project at noon.

At Fort Polk, a major training program is going on. The army is working to develop maneuvers to deal with complex terrains, and urban environments with civilian populations. It's training for future battlefields that come with hybrid threats – everything from terrorists  to criminals. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will send back information to us throughout the day.

Also today, a look at concussions. It seems the more we learn about them, the more we understand how dangerous they can be. It's become a concern for so many and now there's word of an advanced M-R-I scan that can help doctors track the damage.

Plus, it's the kind of story we love to show you – a member of the military being reunited with family. This time it's a happy reunion when a marine surprises his sister in her 4th grade classroom.

Are you enjoying this clear and cool morning? Ben tells me cooler weather is on the way for this evening, so you may want to bring along a light jacket to those football games. As for our weekend, ben is forecasting spectacular sunshine and temperatures in the low 80's. He's working on his complete, live, local forecast right now so be sure to tune in at noon. 

You can always access weather information 24/7 on our website along with many other interesting stories. One of those stories involves a store clerk running for her life from an armed man.  It was all caught on camera, and you can see it HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful weekend!

    (Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
