Ragley Heritage and Timber Fest slated Saturday

RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

The Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival will be held Saturday in the Ragley Historical Square at 6715 Hwy. 12 from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per car.

There will be demonstrations on corn grinding and quilting. Antique tractors will be on display.

There will also be children's activities, including train rides, space rides, face painting, jumps, puppet shows and more.

Vendors will be set up with crafts, early Christmas shopping and more.

There will be multiple food vendors and entertainment is set throughout the day.

In addition, those attending will be able to learn about Ragley's history.

For more information, call Linda Burnett at 337-725-3444.

