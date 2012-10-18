Lake Charles police working accident involving pedestrian near I - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Young pedestrian struck in Thursday accident near I-210, Hwy. 14

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Thursday when she attempted to cross a busy section of highway in Lake Charles.

The accident happened on Interstate 210 near Highway 14 around 5 p.m.

Police said the girl was crossing the roadway with friends when she was hit. She was on a bicycle, police said.

On Friday morning, Lake Charles police said the girl remains in critical condition.

"The investigation revealed that the 14-year-old female victim was on I-210 Eastbound in the inside lane and impact was unavoidable," said Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief.

"Any time a tragic scene occurs, it's an opportunity for all of us to learn a few things and without absolutely placing blame, or faulting anyone, at this time, this is just a learning opportunity for the public to know that interstate roadways are not made for pedestrians or bicycles. They're not meant for anything other than being in a vehicle. And we hope that this message gets out to kids and anyone who will hear us," Kraus added.

Eastbound traffic from I-210 was diverted onto Enterprise Boulevard and traffic was delayed for some time following in the incident.

The girl's name has not been released.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

