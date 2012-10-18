Couple marries in Lake Charles hospital room

A couple decided Thursday that a Lake Charles hospital room was as good a place as any to profess their love.

Jerome and Madeline Leger tied the knot at 3 p.m. in Jerome's hospital room at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Hospital officials said it was unexpected, but they did their best to accommodate the nuptials.

The couple was engaged and said that they simply didn't want to wait any longer.

