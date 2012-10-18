From Lake Charles to Leesville, weekend looks lively

Here's a look at some events going on around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond:

Lake Charles:

Signals to Vega: Concert at Luna Live on Thursday, Oct. 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. Band will go on at 9 p.m.

Jen Kober: Comedy act at Luna Live on Friday, Oct. 19. Time TBA. Kober will be followed by Carlton Pride and the Mighty Zion.

Roller Derby de las Muertas: Saturday, Oct. 20 at The Grindhouse at 932 Enterprise Site C. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and refreshments to the event. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Grindhouse on Thursday, Oct. 18 between 6-8 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12, or $6 for kids age 10 and under.

Senior percussion recitals: Wednesday, Oct. 24 at McNeese in Ralph Squires Recital Hall in the Shearman Fine Arts Building. Taylor Teague will perform at 7:30 p.m., and Mathew McMillen will perform at 8 p.m.

McNeese State University Homecoming Parade: The parade will start at the intersection of Ryan and East LaGrange Streets, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25. The parade route will then turn south on Ryan and travel to McNeese Street, and turn east on McNeese and travel to Cowboy Stadium, where it will disband for the homecoming pep rally and fireworks display.

Hannah Pauley Remembrance Concert: Free concert on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. featuring JJ Weeks Band at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church at 5495 Elliott Road in Lake Charles. Donations will benefit the Hannah Pauley Foundation.

Jennings:

Last Resort Car, Truck & Bike Show: Saturday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana Oil & Gas Park in Jennings. One-day passes are $10 each, and weekend passes are $15 each. For more information, call 337-329-3959 or visit www.lastresortshow.com.

Leesville:

Leesville High School Homecoming Parade: Friday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on South Third St. in Leesville.

Party in Pink Zumba-thon: Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 101 South Third St. in Leesville.

2nd Annual Vernon Parish Cookbook Festival: Saturday, Oct. 20 at the historic Vernon Parish Courthouse on 3rd Street in Leesville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Betty Welch Chicken and Dumplin' Cookoff: Saturday, Oct. 20 at the historic Vernon Parish Courthouse on Third Street in Leesville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Samples of the dumplings can be purchased for $1. Plate lunches will be sold for $7. Sponsored by the Museum of West Louisiana.

Lafayette:

Children's Petanque: Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the pavilion near the Children's Playground at the Festival Acadienne et Creole in Girard Park. Petanque will be played with plastic and wooden boules. All are invited to play. All equipment for the game is provided by La Boule Cadienne de Lafayette to those wishing to participate.

Luncheon featuring writer Rick Bragg: Hosted by the Lafayette Public Library. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 25. Social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. The deadline for reservations is Monday, Oct. 22. The cost per person is $25. The event will be at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, 111 Heymann Blvd.

Eunice:

Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds: Saturday, Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theater in Eunice. Ticket window opens at 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available.

For even more weekend events, you can check out our community pages HERE.

