Louisiana honors veterans with special driver's license designation

The Department of Public Safety, along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, have announced that on Nov. 3, the state will honor veterans by placing the "Veteran" designation on Louisiana driver's licenses and identification cards.

During the 2012 regular Legislative session, the "Veteran" designation bill was filed by Rep. Henry Burns, co-authored by 55 additional representatives and enacted by Gov. Bobby Jindal.

"As citizens, we have no greater responsibility than to honor the men and women who have served in the Armed Services here and abroad to ensure that we enjoy the freedoms that our great nation and state affords us. The Department of Public Safety is proud to open our doors in recognition of their valiant service," said Colonel Mike Edmonson, Deputy Secretary – Department of Public Safety and Superintendent – Louisiana State Police.

"As Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs and a combat-wounded Vietnam Veteran, I am proud that the State of Louisiana has chosen to honor its heroes with prominent Veteran designation on Louisiana driver's licenses and ID's. I encourage all Louisiana Veterans to take advantage of this opportunity to be recognized for their honorable service to our country," said Secretary Lane A. Carson, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Office of Motor Vehicles will be open Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon to service all veterans. One of the following documents must be presented:

DD-214

Pre DD 214 era documents (1941-1950) as indicated below:

WD AGO (War Department Adjutant General) Forms, to include WD AGO 53, WD AGO 55, WD AGO 53-55

JAVPERS (Naval Personnel) Discharge Documents, to include NAVPERS 553, NAVMC78PD, NAVCG 553

National Personnel Records Center NPRC "Statement of Service," issued as a result of a destroyed discharge record during the 1973 National Archives fire.

National Guard/Air National Guard must have NGB-22 with 6 or more years of service.

**Applicants must have received an honorable discharge to receive the Veteran designation.

"The service of Louisiana Veterans is a proud achievement and the Office of Motor Vehicles is honored to be a participant in the recognition of those men and women who have served our nation," said OMV Commissioner Stephen F. Campbell.

The following offices will be open to serve veterans:

Bossier City, Baker, Leesville, Chalmette, Harvey, Westwego, Baton Rouge, Many, Baton Rouge Express, Minden, Breaux Bridge, Natchitoches, Morgan City, Shreveport, New Iberia, Alexandria, New Roads, Marksville, Port Allen, Monroe, Algiers, Pineville, Bogalusa, Winnsboro, Hammond, Oak Grove, Jonesville, Abbeville, Livingston, Crowley, Mandeville, DeRidder, Slidell, Jennings, Metairie, Lafayette, Gonzales, Lake Charles, Houma, Opelousas, Reserve, Sulphur, Thibodaux.

NOTE: Veterans do not have to wait until Nov. 3. The designation may currently be obtained by visiting your local Office of Motor Vehicles.

