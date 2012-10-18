Five indicted on charges stemming from DeQuincy meth lab bust

Five people were indicted by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury on Thursday morning following their arrests last month in a meth lab bust in DeQuincy.

Homeowners Candy and Willoe Shell were indicted, along with Dylan Statum and Jesse Shell, on charges of manufacturing dangerous substances.

A fifth person, Mary Marcontell, was indicted with illegal possession of a dangerous substance.

The five were arrested in early September by DeQuincy police after an investigation into their alleged drug activity.

