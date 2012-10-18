Eunice man accused of molestation

A Eunice man is accused of molestation of a juvenile, according to a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Wayne Melancon reports that 44-year-old Kenneth Chatagnier Jr. was jailed following an investigation.

Melancon said his office was contacted in June at which time a complaint was filed and Chatagnier was arrested charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

However, Melancon said as the investigation continued, investigators obtained additional information and after conferring with the District Attorney's Office, a warrant for 91 counts of molestation was issued for Chatagnier.

Melancon said Chatagnier turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and he was booked into the parish jail on $150,000 bond.

