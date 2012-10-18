Struck in the crosswalk

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in front of Barbe High School this morning. Lake Charles Police say a Barbe student was walking from the student parking lot to the school, using the crosswalk when a pick-up truck struck the student. We'll have more from the police report on the students condition and what happened at noon.

The state Bond Commission is considering a $350 million, multi-year borrowing plan to repair and upgrade rural roads. Some of those roads are in our area. You can read more about what's proposed HERE.

Speaking of roads, the City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury are celebrating the newly completed E. McNeese Street extension which travels from Highway 14 to Highway 397. It's the first roundabout built in our area. We'll take a look at it at noon.

Also today, what does sleep have to do with how much you weigh? Well it turns out – a lot! We'll tell you about a new study that reveals why a good night's sleep can be just as important as food or exercise when it comes to losing weight.

Plus, what would you do to protect your child? One mom goes all the way. She poses online as her 12-year-old and responds to a questionable friend request. She never thought she'd end up taking down a suspected child predator.

In weather, Ben says storms moved quickly out of the area this morning as a cold front pushes through. Northerly winds will begin to drop the humidity levels and the temperatures. How cold will it get tonight? And what about the weekend? Be sure to tune in to Ben's full, local and live forecast at noon.

Oh here's a reminder – tomorrow is the last day to apply for the KPLC Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Find out what you need to know HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

