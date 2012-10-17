Keeping the ticker ticking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Keeping the ticker ticking

Fernando Ruiz Fernando Ruiz

It's frightening for anyone – the pains in the chest and arm, the rapid or irregular heartbeats, the dizziness and anxiety – but heart attacks are a reality for more than a million Americans each year.

If you or someone you love has suffered from a heart attack or heart disease, join Dr. Fernando Ruiz, a cardiologist with Memorial Medical Group and Heart & Vascular Center, for Keeping the Ticker Ticking, a free seminar about heart attacks and their prevention and treatment.   

A native of Venezuela, Dr. Ruiz completed his internship and residency at Yale University School of Medicine, followed by a cardiology fellowship at Tulane University School of Medicine. Prior to relocating to Lake Charles, Dr. Ruiz completed an additional fellowship in interventional cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, where he developed expertise in coronary and peripheral interventions.

Keeping the Ticker Ticking is a free seminar being held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 30, in the Shearman Conference Center at Memorial Hospital on Oak Park Boulevard. Light lunch will be provided, and reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lcmh.com/seminar or call (337) 494-2936.

